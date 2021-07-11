Man found shot at St. George cemetery

By
John Glenn
-
St. George Police car. Photo: sgcity.org

ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was rushed to the hospital Saturday after being found shot at a St. George cemetery.

Police tell Gephardt Daily officers were called to a report of a car crash at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 South Dixie Drive, just before 8 o’clock Saturday night.

When police arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot but no sign of a traffic accident.

Information is limited at this time as the investigation is in its early stages.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as new details become available.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here