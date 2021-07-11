Man found shot at St. George cemetery

ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was rushed to the hospital Saturday after being found shot at a St. George cemetery.

Police tell Gephardt Daily officers were called to a report of a car crash at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 South Dixie Drive, just before 8 o’clock Saturday night.

When police arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot but no sign of a traffic accident.

Information is limited at this time as the investigation is in its early stages.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as new details become available.