Man found with estimated 1.2K doses of meth arrested in Weber County

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 59-year-old man stopped in Ogden after multiple traffic violations has been jailed after police say they found about a quarter pound of methamphetamine in his possession.

Arlin L. Rice faces a single charge of possession with intent to distribute a class C substance, a second-degree felony.

Rice’s arrest dated is listed as Friday, Feb. 25, although the offence date is given at Dec. 8, 2021 on his probable cause statement, filed by an officer of the Weber Morgan Narcotics Strike Force (WMSF).

“On 12-8-2021, WMSF agents conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of 31st Street and the I-15 interchange after observing the vehicle fail to stop before the stop line at the stop sign at the intersection of Patterson St. and Wall Ave, and then conduct an improper turn by turning right onto Wall Ave, immediately bypassing all lanes without properly signaling to get into the left turn lane to go west on 30th Street,” the officer’s statement says.

The driver and sole occupant of was identified as Rice, who was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, police said.

“When asked if he had anything illegal, Arlin turned over a large amount of white crystal substance to agents,” the statement says. “The white crystal substance was later

weighed and found to be approx. 1/4 pound. A small amount of the substance was later NIK tested and flashed positive for amphetamines.

“In an interview with agents under Miranda, Arlin admitted to possessing the meth,

denied selling any, but did state that he sometimes gave some to friends. Based upon my training and experience as a police officer and narcotics agent, a quarter pound of meth at 0.1 grams per dose equals over twelve hundred individual doses for the average user, far more than any normal user would ever have in their possession.”

Rice was booked into the Weber County jail, where he is being held without bail.