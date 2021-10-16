Pedestrian hit by pickup, critically injured on north Redwood Road in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a crash that left a man in his 30s with critical injuries.

Police responded to the scene, at the intersection of 1000 North and Redwood Road, at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, an SLCPD statemen stays. A pickup truck had hit a pedestrian.

“Officers and firefighters provided immediate first aid on scene,” it says. “Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition.

“The preliminary investigation shows the crash occurred when the truck driver was traveling south on Redwood Road and was making a left turn to go east on 1000 North as the victim crossed 1000 North. It appears the victim was in the crosswalk when struck. Investigators are working to determine who had the right-of-way.”

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. The police statement says that as of late Saturday morning, no identities have been released and no charges filed.

Anyone with additional information about this crash, should call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-190644, the police statement says.

All road closures have been lifted and the on-scene investigation has concluded.