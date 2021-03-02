Man hit, killed by car in Ogden while walking with bicycle

OGDEN, Utah , March 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Ogden while walking in the street with his bicycle Monday night, officials said.

Ogden police said the man was riding in the area of 28th Street and Wall Avenue, at approximately 7 p.m., then got off his bicycle and continued to walk eastbound on 28th Street.

A car traveling on Wall Avenue struck the man, who died on the scene, police said.

Impairment on the driver is not suspected, officials said, but the man was wearing dark clothing and the intersection is not well lit. The man also did not have lights on his bike.

The victim’s identity has not been released; it is believed he is approximately 60 years old.

None