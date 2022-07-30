Man hospitalized after ATV rolls in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, July 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A patient was transported to the hospital Friday evening after his ATV rolled over on Highway 39.

The adult male was near 2700 North on the highway when the ATV rolled shortly before 6:22 p.m., a Weber Fire District official told Gephardt Daily.

“He was transported in serious, but not critical condition,” the fire district spokesman said. “I hope he does OK.”

It wasn’t known why the ATV rolled over, and no further information was immediately available.

Gephardt Daily will update the story if more details are released.