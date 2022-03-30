Man hospitalized after bicycle-vehicle collision in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, March 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police and other agencies responded Tuesday night after a bicycle and vehicle collided.

The call came to dispatch at about 8:22 p.m., and officers responded to the scene, on 24th Street near A Avenue.

The man on the bicycle, who had several fishing poles with him, was transported to the hospital in unknown condition, Lt. Jason Vanderwarf, Ogden City Police, told Gephardt Daily.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police, he added.