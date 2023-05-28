Man hospitalized after car goes over cliff in Washington County

APPLE VALLEY, Utah, May 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man climbed more than 200 feet, back up to the roadway, after his car rolled off a steep cliff Thursday in Apple Valley.

The car hit multiple trees, boulders and debris before coming to a rest against a tree. The vehicle was totaled.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was alerted at about 5:20 p.m. and responded to the scene.

The victim was transported by ground ambulance to an area hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.