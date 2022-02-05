Man hospitalized in critical condition after bicycle accident in W. Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition Friday evening after striking his head on the pavement while bicycling with his daughter.

Sgt. Nelson Vargas, with the West Jordan Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that officers responded to a report of an individual who was in the middle of the street, in the area of 2010 W. Water Pointe Drive (8440 South), when the accident occurred.

“Fire personnel responded on scene, they evaluated the individual, and their assessment determined that he needed to be transported to Intermountain Medical Center,” Vargas said. “From what we know, he hit his head on the pavement when falling with the bicycle and is in critical condition.”

The crash reconstruction team has not been called out, but detectives are investigating the incident, Vargas said.

Vargas said it is believed that the man, whose age was not available, was not wearing a helmet.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes known.