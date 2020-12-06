Man in critical condition after 2-alarm fire in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Dec. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is in critical condition after a two-alarm structure fire in Springville Saturday night.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., Springville Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire in the area of 115 S. 200 East, said a news release.

“When the first fire crews arrived on scene and saw the home fully involved a second alarm was immediately called,” the news release said. “Mapleton, Provo, and Spanish Fork fire departments responded to the second alarm call and assisted in firefighting efforts.”

Six people, including a mother, father, two children, and two adult males were all in the home when the fire started. The father was able to get his family out just before the structure became mostly involved in fire, the news release said.

One elderly man was carried to the ambulance by emergency personnel. The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition, the news release said.

“Fire crews and Springville Police Department were on scene for majority of the night,” the news release said. “The two-alarm fire was fought until approximately 4 a.m. when fire crews were finally able to gain control.”

Early reports are the fire possibly started in the basement. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene Sunday morning trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.