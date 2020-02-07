Man in critical condition after auto-pedestrian accident in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a van in Park City Thursday evening.

A tweet from Park City Police Department Captain Phil Kirk said the crash happened at 7:12 p.m. in the area of 1482 Empire Ave., which is just below Park City Mountain Resort.

“A van traveling north bound hit a pedestrian waiting beside the road at bus stop,” the tweet said. “Young adult male pedestrian was taken by ambulance to University Hospital with critical injuries.”

The van driver is cooperating with officials, the tweet said.

Park City Police Department and Utah Highway Patrol are are jointly handling the accident investigation, the tweet said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.