Man in critical condition after being hit by car in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, August 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man walking on a dark Taylorsville street was rushed to Intermountain Health Center early Sunday morning after being hit by a vehicle.

According to Taylorsville Police, the man was walking in the eastbound lanes 4100 South just east of 1300 West when he was struck.

Police say the area has no sidewalks or crosswalks and is poorly lit given the fact that there are only streetlights on the north side of the street. The man was walking in a traffic lane on the south side.

Police tell Gephardt Daily the call to them came in just after 4 Sunday morning, but because West Valley Police were initially called, the pedestrian had already been rushed to a hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene of the accident and is said to be cooperating with investigators.

This is a developing story and Gephardt Daily will update you when investigators release more details.