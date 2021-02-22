Man in critical condition after being run over following altercation in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition Sunday afternoon, following an altercation that police say started at a grocery store and continued until the victim was run over by the suspect’s vehicle.

Lt. Steve Wooldridge, Salt Lake City Police Department, said the incident occurred at 3:30 p.m., after the victim and another man got into an altercation at Smith’s, at 922 E. 2100 South.

Witnesses told police they saw the suspect drive his vehicle over the victim, apparently deliberately, at 2010 S. 900 East, a short while later.

“The vehicle was found in the central city area,” Wooldridge told Gephardt Daily. “When the driver was contacted by officers, he fled, but then was taken into custody.”

The suspect, whose name has not yet been made public, was wanted on a number of warrants and is facing multiple charges, Wooldridge said.

Detectives are working on the case and want to hear from anyone who has any information that could help in the investigation. If you witnessed the incident or have information relating to it, call SLCPD at 801-799-3000 and refer to case #21-30429.