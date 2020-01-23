Man in critical condition after box truck overturns on southbound I-15 in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah, Jan. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition after the box truck he was driving overturned on southbound Interstate 15 in Midvale Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at mile post 297 at 6800 South just before 7:30 a.m., said a news release from the Utah Highway Patrol.

“Just prior to 7200 South traffic was quickly slowing,” the news release said. “A box truck was rear-ended by a flatbed semi truck causing the box truck to overturn onto its side and slide into another vehicle.”

Three other passenger vehicles were involved with the crash.

“The male driver and only occupant of the box truck was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in critical condition,” the news release said. “A second adult male was also transported to IMC in serious but not life-threatening condition.”

Traffic on southbound I-15 was diverted to I-215 South; the freeway has since reopened.