LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 60-year-old man was airlifted to an area hospital Monday after falling an estimated 60 feet while hiking near Lake Catherine in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Unified police detective Arlan Bennett told Gephardt Daily the man sustained a head injury in the fall.

Officials responded to calls about the injured hiker about 1:15 p.m. No other information about the victim or the fall was immediately available.