Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Midvale

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
File photo: Gephardt Daily

MIDVALE, Utah, March 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in his 20s is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Midvale Tuesday afternoon.

Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Gray told Gephardt Daily the incident occurred in the area of 7000 S. 700 West at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Gray said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet; witnesses recounted he was traveling at a high rate of speed.

She added the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.

