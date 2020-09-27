Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash on Beck Street

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash on Beck Street in Salt Lake City early Sunday morning.

The motorcyclist was heading south on Beck Street in the area of 900 North just west of Warm Springs Park at approximately 1:30 a.m., according to Salt Lake City Police Department Sgt. Andrew Cluff.

There is a turn in the road in that area, Cluff said, and the man, who was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control, causing the motorcycle to slide into the center median.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The man was transported to an area hospital by ground ambulance in critical condition.

Cluff said speed and the fact that the man was not wearing a helmet were both contributing factors in the severity of his injuries.

The man has not been publicly identified.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.