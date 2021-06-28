Man in critical condition after nearly drowning at Pineview Reservoir

HUNTSVILLE/WEBER COUNTY, Utah, June 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 25-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition Sunday after nearly drowning while trying to help his brother who had gone underwater at Pineview Reservoir in Huntsville.

Note: An early report indicated that the man was 24-years-old and was trying to save juveniles who were struggling in the water. More specific details have since become known and the information has been updated.

The incident, at Cemetery Point Beach at Pineview, was reported at 1:01 p.m.

“A 25-year-old male went into the water after his brother went under,” a news release from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office says. “The brother was located and pulled from the water, however, it was then realized that the victim had also gone under.”

Bystanders located and pulled the 25-year-old from the water and administered CPR. Upon arrival, deputies took over life-saving efforts until Weber Fire District crews arrived and were able to get a pulse.

It was estimated that the man was underwater for about 10 minutes, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition.

“We would like to recognize the quick efforts of the bystanders, deputies, and medical for their efforts,” the news release says.

Gephardt Daily will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.