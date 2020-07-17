Man in critical condition after rollover on SR-7 in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after a rollover crash Thursday afternoon on state Route 7 in St. George.

A 2006 Ford Ranger was eastbound on SR-7 in the milepost 4 area at 3:40 p.m., said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol. The right rear tire of the vehicle separated and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

“The vehicle slid sideways into the center median and impacted a drainage culvert,” the news release said. “The driver was ejected out the driver’s side window and landed in the dirt shoulder of the westbound lanes.”

The vehicle came to rest in the number one lane of westbound traffic.

The driver was unresponsive and CPR was started on scene. He was then transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The westbound lanes of SR-7 closed for the investigation, but reopened at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.