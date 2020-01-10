Man in critical condition after shooting in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Ogden Thursday night.

A tweet from Ogden Police Department said that at approximately 9:52 p.m. “an adult male in his 20s was found in the area of 300 Jefferson Ave. with one gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.”

Speaking at the scene, Ogden Police Department Lt. Clint Christensen said the victim, who is Caucasian, was found on the ground next to the street corner.

The suspect is not in custody at this time, officials said.

It appears there may have been a vehicle chase of some sort that led up to the shooting, though the circumstances of that are not clear at this early stage.

