Man in critical condition after stabbing at Salt Lake City apartment building

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was rushed to the University of Utah Hospital in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest Friday night.

The incident occurred at the Covey Apartments, 239 E. South Temple St., at about 6 p.m.

Lt. Wolf, with the Salt Lake City Police Department, said the incident was called in as a domestic violence situation; however, he had no information as to who had reported it to the police and said authorities currently have no suspect.

The wounded man was located outside of an apartment within the building, Wolfe said.

Detectives are knocking on doors, Wolf said, in an effort to find anyone who may have seen or heard anything, as well as checking for any available surveillance photos.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made known.