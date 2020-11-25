Man in critical condition after stabbing at Salt Lake Homeless Resource Center

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An argument between two men ended in a stabbing that sent one of the men being transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The altercation began at about 6 p.m. at the Homeless Resource Center at 437 W. 200 South, said Lt. Andrew Cluff, with the Salt Lake City Police Department.

It isn’t known what started the argument, but it escalated until one of the men stabbed the other once in the torso, Cluff said.

The 51-year-old victim was reported to be in critical but stable condition.

Cluff said the investigation is still underway, and authorities will be viewing video of the incident before releasing any further information.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more details become known.