Man in critical condition after stabbing in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is in critical condition after a stabbing in Salt Lake City in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City said Hinegano Taueva, 32, is facing charges of:

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

The incident occurred just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of 109 S. 300 East, the statement said.

Hinegano approached a woman who was known to him, demanded money from her, and took her purse while chasing her through a parking lot, the statement said. The woman reported fearing for her safety, and Hinegano was in possession of a knife while chasing her.

While Hinegano was chasing after the woman, another man walked up and punched Hinegano, and a fight started between the two men, the statement said.

“Hinegano stabbed the male during the fight and the male got into a vehicle and drove away,” the statement said. “Hinegano then started to chase after the woman through the parking lot while still holding the knife.”

The woman ran and hid behind a vehicle across the street, the statement said.

Officers got suspect information from store surveillance and were able to identify Hinegano. The suspect walked away from the area and laid down by an apartment complex until he was contacted by police.

The male stabbing victim was found soon after with potentially life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. Officials said the victim is in critical condition.

The suspect was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $30,020.