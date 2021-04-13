Man in critical condition after ultralight aircraft crash near Saltair

MAGNA, Utah, April 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The pilot of an ultralight aircraft was critically injured Monday night after crashing near the Great Saltair, at 12408 West Saltair Drive in Magna.

First responders from Unified Fire Authority and Unified Police were dispatched to the crash site at 7:35 p.m. When they arrived they found the injured pilot on the mud flats approximately 500 yards west of the Saltair complex.

At 7:51 p.m. first responders called for a Life Flight helicopter, saying the downed pilot of the small single-seat aircraft had suffered multiple compound fractures to both legs.

About 8:10 p.m. the helicopter landed, and rescuers ferried the severely injured male pilot from the crash site to the waiting medical chopper.

The helicopter lifted off at 8:35 p.m. and took the injured pilot to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.

The pilot’s name has yet to be released.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information becomes available.