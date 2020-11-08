Man in critical condition after West Valley City auto-ped crash on Redwood Road

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 56-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle as he crossed Redwood Road.

Lt. Shane Matheson, with the West Valley City Police Department, said the accident happened at about 7:40 p.m. as the man was crossing from west to east at about 3865 S. Redwood.

The man was in a dark area, not in a crosswalk or intersection, and was hit by a northbound Toyota Tundra.

The man was “not conscious and was barely breathing” when he was taken to the hospital, Matheson said.

The female driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the police. Matheson said there is no indication of impairment.

Two northbound lanes of Redwood Road will likely be closed until about 10 p.m. while the major traffic team diagrams the accident scene, Matheson said.

