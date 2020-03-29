Man in critical condition, suspects in custody after shooting in Murray UTA parking lot

MURRAY, Utah, March 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.

Sgt. Richmond, with the Murray Police Department, said the shooting took place just after 9 p.m. in a Utah Transit Authority parking lot near 47 W. Fireclay Ave.

“One vehicle was in the parking lot, and another one pulled up,” Richmond told Gephardt Daily. “Everyone got out of the cars, and one person from one car shot a person from the other car.”

She said the victim, who is in his 20s, was “transported to the hospital by the people involved.”

Police were talking to several possible suspects late Saturday night.

“All suspects are in custody and are being interviewed. They turned themselves in — they came to us,” Richmond said.

The motive for the shooting is currently unknown. It appears that the people involved know each other, Richmond said, but officials do not think the incident is gang-related.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes known.