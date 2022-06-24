Man in custody after alleged motorcycle theft

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, June 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 38-year-old man has been charged after police say he was found on a stolen motorcycle, and he had a gun, which former convictions restrict him from carrying.

Randy Martinez faces initial charges of:

Receive or transfer stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Operating vehicle without license or registration (suspended or revoked), a class C misdemeanor

Taylorsville Police officers spotted Martinez Wednesday on a motorcycle reported stolen out of Sandy, the suspect’s probable cause statement says.

“I followed the motorcycle until an unmarked police vehicles caught up. They AP (arrested person) was followed until he could be taken off the bike safely. A firearm was located in the AP’s waistband when he was taken into custody.”

Post Miranda warning, Martinez agreed to be interviewed, the statement says.

“The AP stated that he didn’t know that the bike was stolen. However, this is the third stolen motorcycle that the AP has been caught on in a month. The AP states that his friend, ‘Jake,’ has given him the bike in all three cases. The AP has been given three stolen bikes

from ‘Jake.'”

The statement says Martinez has two prior domestic violence assault convictions, which restricts him from possessing a dangerous weapon. It notes that Martinez also has a suspended driver license.

Martinez was freed without bail after agreeing to conditions including he forfeit the dangerous weapon and not obtain another; he promise to appear for all required court proceedings; and he promise not to commit new crimes.