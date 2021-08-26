Man in custody after allegedly assaulting, kidnapping woman in Ogden; multi-agency chase ends in Idaho

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who witnesses say assaulted a woman in west Ogden, forced her into a car, and fled the scene was taken into custody in southern Idaho, a statement by the Ogden City Police Department says.

The news release does not name the suspect in the case, which reportedly occurred on Wednesday outside a westside business.

“Officers observed the vehicle leaving the scene and attempted to stop the vehicle,” the OCPD statement says. “The suspect failed to comply and led the officers in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit traveled through Ogden, then northbound on I-15, where the suspect was ultimately taken into custody without incident in southern Idaho.

“The following agencies assisted in apprehension of the suspect and safe and successful recover of the domestic violence victim: Utah Highway Patrol, Tremonton Police, Brigham City Police, Box Elder County Sheriff, Northern Utah Criminal Apprehension Team, Area Tactical Analysis Center, Idaho Highway Patrol and FBI.

“Anyone experiencing domestic violence should be ware that there are resources that are available to help. Please contact our local law enforcement, or resources at Utah Domestic Violence Coalition and YCC Family Crisis Center if you or your loved ones are experiencing domestic violence.”