Man in custody after allegedly stealing Salt Lake City Police car

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect fleeing a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon took a marked police car and left the scene.

Officers originally pulled over the suspect over just after 1 p.m., Detective Michelle Melich told Gephardt Daily.

“The driver exited the vehicle, but the vehicle was not put in park, and there was a slow crash,” she said. “The officers on scene were taking care of that crash, when the driver, who had fled from police, circled around and got into the marked police vehicle and took off.”

The SLCPD vehicle was found a short time later, Melich said. The suspect was located nearby and taken into custody. His name has not yet been released.

