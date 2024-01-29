Man in custody after Logan credit union robbery

LOGAN, Utah, Jan. 29. 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan City police have taken a man into custody after the Monday morning robbery of a credit union.

“At 9:05 a.m. this morning, dispatch received a bank alarm from the Goldenwest Credit Union near 200 E. 1400 North,” the police statement says. The address appears to refer to the USU Credit Union, a division of Goldenwest.

“Dispatch subsequently received information an adult male had entered the bank and demanded money,” the Logan PD statement says. “The suspect left with a sum of money, and the bank was able to provide information and surveillance footage of the incident to police.

“Based on information provided, officers located a suspect in a nearby business. He has been taken into custody and is currently being interviewed,” says the post, issued at 11 a.m. “The credit union is currently closed as the investigation continues and support is provided for bank employees.

“Other businesses in the area remain open, and there is not believed to be any danger to the public. More information will follow when it becomes available.”