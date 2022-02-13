Man in custody after multi-hour police standoff in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man believed to be armed and dangerous locked himself in a car near downtown Salt Lake City Saturday afternoon and held officers at bay for 2.5 hours before finally surrendering.

Police were called to the scene at about 1 p.m., SPCLD spokesman Brent Weisberg told reporters at the scene.

“Salt Lake City police officers attempted to contact the person who was inside of vehicle that person was reportedly armed with a weapon and refused to come out of that vehicle,” Weisberg said.

“We out of an abundance of caution brought in additional resources including our SWAT team in our crisis negotiators to help essentially slow the situation down and to build rapport with this person so we could have this situation and peace.”

The man exited the car peacefully at about 3:30 p.m.

“We are going to work with our social workers and others to provide this individual resources. It does appear that he was in a mental health crisis during this incident, and our investigation is still ongoing.”

Weisberg said initially, the man refused to speak with police. As concern grew, many more police and SWAT resources were brought in, and area residents and business workers were asked to shelter in place.

Over the hours, a rapport was built, Weisberg said, and crews were able “to essentially get to where we want right now a safe and peaceful resolution.”

After the man exited the car, and was transported to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation, Weisberg told Gephardt Daily, adding it is too soon to know what, if any charges will be filed.

“This is still an ongoing investigation,” Weisberg said. Officers will remain on scene to determine what weapons may have been in the vehicle, and to interview witnesses and collect evidence, he said.