Man in custody after SUV theft, police chase, rollover in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is in custody after he allegedly stole an SUV and fled police, ultimately crashing in a parking lot at Salt Lake Community College.

The chase ended at the college campus at 1575 S. State St.

“After stealing an SUV, fleeing from officers, crashing in a parking lot at

@SaltLakeCC, and then refusing to get off the vehicle, officers safely took a man into custody,” an SLCPD statement says.

“The scene is now cleared,” says a subsequent tweet. “Detectives with our auto theft unit responded and they will lead the investigation. The suspect is at an area hospital with minor injuries. Charges are expected to be filed at a later time.”

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as the case develops.