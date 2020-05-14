Man in ‘extremely critical’ condition after 2-vehicle collision in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, May 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A two-vehicle collision Wednesday night in Taylorsville left one driver in extremely critical condition.

The man, in his mid-30s, was rushed to Intermountain Medical Center for emergency treatment, Sgt. Melody Gray, Unified Police Department, told Gephardt Daily. She described the victim’s condition as “extremely critical.”

The other driver suffered minor injuries and was treated and released.

The accident happened just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of 6200 South and Redwood Road, Gray said. One of the vehicles ran a red light, she said.

Gray said at 10:15 p.m. that she expected investigators to be on the scene, documenting evidence, for at least two more hours. Driver impairment was not suspected.

At least two other vehicles were struck after the first collision, but the occupants were not seriously injured.