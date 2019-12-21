Man in extremely critical condition in Sandy rollover accident

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Three men were injured, one of them critically, after a rollover accident in Sandy early Saturday morning.

Sandy Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen told Gephardt Daily the men, all of whom are in their 20s, were driving on 10800 South when the Inifiti passenger car they were in veered off the west side of the road and rolled.

Two of the men sustained minor injuries, while a third was ejected and not breathing when first responders arrived.

Medical personnel performed CPR on the man before rushing him to the trauma unit at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray in extremely critical condition.

Wasatch Boulevard was shutdown in both directions between 10600 South and 11100 South while investigators attempted to determine the cause of the crash.

Nielsen said it appeared alcohol may have been factor.

Emergency crews had a second incident to deal with Saturday morning when a Sandy police vehicle collided with an ambulance as both responded to the rollover.

Both the ambulance and police vehicle were damaged, but there were no reports of serious injuries.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.