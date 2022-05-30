Man in jail after swiping officer’s gun, shooting at police near Ogden Costco

OGDEN, Utah, May 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old man accused of assaulting a woman at an Ogden convenience store Sunday morning ended up fighting with responding officers, swiping an officer’s weapon and shooting at police.

Ogden police responded to reports about 9 a.m. that a man had punched a woman in the face at Common Cents, 3563 Wall Ave., near Newgate Mall, according to a probable cause statement filed in Ogden’s 2nd District Court.

When police arrived, they spotted Dana Lydell Smith walking along Wall Avenue toward Costco, 3656 Wall Ave., according to the statement. Police say Smith started to run from police, heading south on the east side of Costco.

An officer who caught up with Smith ended up in a “physical altercation” with the man, police said. When a second officer began to assist, Smith managed to grab the officer’s firearm “and discharged it during the physical altercation,” according to the statement.

“Smith purposefully disarmed an officer of his firearm and purposefully fired it without any regard for human life/safety of others in the direction of officers trying to detain (him),” the statement continues.

No one was injured when the firearm discharged, police said.

Police say they used a Taser on Smith “multiple times” before he could be taken into custody. He was taken to an area hospital to be medically cleared before being booked into the Weber County Jail.

Smith faces potential charges of disarming a police officer, a first-degree felony; two counts of assault on a peace officer with use of a dangerous weapon, a second-degree felony; discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor; and assault, interference with an arresting officer, and failure to disclose identity, all class B misdemeanors.