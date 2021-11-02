Man in serious condition after foundation collapse at residence in Avenues area

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is in serious condition after a partial foundation collapse at a home in Salt Lake City’s Avenues area Monday afternoon.

SLC Fire Captain Anthony Burton told Gephardt Daily that crews responded just before 5 p.m. to a report of a trapped person in the collapse in the area of 1227 East 4th Ave.

“Construction workers were working in a home on 4th Avenue in the rear, near the foundation, when part of that foundation collapsed, trapping one of those construction workers underneath the foundation debris and the soil,” Burton said. “When crews arrived they found the additional construction workers making a valiant effort to rescue that individual. They immediately brought that individual out into a safe position, and called for our heavy rescue team.”

The heavy rescue team was able to remove the man in approximately 30 minutes, in a safe manner.

“Anytime we have an incident like this, it’s extremely dangerous to have soil and debris pressing down on an individual,” Burton added. “That person was removed, transported to a local hospital, in serious condition.”

Burton said that part of the foundation of the home actually broke off.

The person that was buried is approximately 30-years-old, he said.

Gephardt Daily has a crew on the scene and will have more on this developing story as information is made available.