Man in serious condition after stabbing in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is in serious condition after a stabbing in Salt Lake City on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place a little before 4:30 p.m. in the area of 840 N. 300 West, which is where the Children’s Museum of Utah was previously located. The location is between Warm Springs Park and North Gateway Park.

“We are currently investigating a stabbing,” SLCPD spokesman Detective Michael Ruff told Gephardt Daily. “We do have one individual with serious injuries.”

At this time, officials are not releasing further information, as the case is active and under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as details are made available.