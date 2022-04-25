Man in U-Haul van in custody after fleeing trooper

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, April 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has taken a suspect into custody after a brief pursuit, ended by the trooper, before the man was arrested at a Grantsville residence.

The incident began at about 12:15 p.m. Monday in Tooele, Sgt. Cameron Roden, UHP, told Gephardt Daily.

“They had an eastbound individual that they were attempted to stop a traffic violation. The vehicle was a U-Haul van,” Roden said. “The vehicle fled from the traffic stop. The officer pursued for a short distance until they entered a construction zone and he terminated,” due to safety concerns, Roden said.

The officer “did see the observe the vehicle exit the freeway and head towards the Grantsville area,” he said. “He was able to relay the information and then we had other agencies notified, Grantsville Police being one of them.”

Grantsville Police officers spotted the vehicle, then lost it. A short time later, they saw the vehicle parked outside a residence on a side street.

“As officers were set up containment in the area witnesses were able to help them identify that a male that was believed to be in this van was in a house on Main Street,” Roden said.

A SWAT team was called in, “but they were able to make contact with this male and take him into custody without any incidents. And so there is believed to be a female outstanding, but it does not appear to be any public safety concern.”

Roden said the man was wanted on warrants, “But there’s potentially some drug issues as well.” Roden said it did not appear the van had been stolen, and investigators were still working to determine the charges besides warrants and fleeing a law enforcement officer.