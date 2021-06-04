Man in wheelchair killed in South Salt Lake auto-pedestrian accident

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, June 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in a wheelchair died after an auto-pedestrian accident in South Salt Lake Thursday night.

South Salt Lake public information officer Danielle Croyle told Gephardt Daily the incident occurred in the area of 1030 W. 3300 South at approximately 10 p.m

“There was a man in a wheelchair that was hit that was transported to an area hospital but passed away,” Croyle said. It is not thought that man was in a crosswalk at the time he was hit.

The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of family.

The driver cooperated with police, and impairment is not believed to have been a factor in the accident, Croyle said. No criminal charges are pending, she added.

She added that it appears at this stage in the investigation that the man in the wheelchair may have purposely gone out into the road.

South Salt Lake Police Department posted on its Facebook page at 10:47 p.m.: “Traffic investigators are on scene of an automobile-pedestrian accident at 1030 West 3300 South. Eastbound traffic is being diverted so investigators can process the scene. Avoid the area. Take an alternate route.”