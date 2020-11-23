Man in wrong-way freeway pursuit with authorities in Juab County ‘thought it was all a dream’

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who led authorities on a wrong-way freeway pursuit in Juab County said he “thought it was all a dream” after he was arrested.

A probable cause statement from the 4th District Court of Juab County said Cory Roy White, 43, is facing charges of:

DUI with serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony

Reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Alcohol restricted driver, a class B misdemeanor

Open container/drinking alcohol in a vehicle, a class C misdemeanor

Ignition interlock violation, a class C misdemeanor

Drive on a suspended or revoked license, a class C misdemeanor

Speeding, an infraction

Drive on wrong side of roadway, an infraction

The arresting officer from Nephi Police Department heard Richfield dispatch report a wrong-way driver on Interstate 15 while on patrol Friday night, the statement said. Utah Highway Patrol officials also responded to the scene.

“Myself and the trooper were able to catch up to the driver, who was driving northbound in the southbound lane,” the statement said. “The vehicle passed multiple groups of vehicles before we could get close enough to try to stop the vehicle running vehicles off the road, and nearly causing a head-on collision.”

At one time the suspect vehicle was clocked traveling at 110 mph, according to the statement.

“The trooper was able to get ahead of the vehicle and pitted the vehicle, causing both vehicles to be disabled,” the statement said. “I called the driver of the vehicle out of the vehicle at gunpoint, and placed my handcuffs on him.”

The arresting officer then placed White in his patrol vehicle until medical crews arrived.

“I asked the driver why he driving the wrong way on the freeway,” the statement said. “He said that he thought it was all a dream, and said that he thought the trooper was just trying to race him.”

The driver allegedly smelled strongly of alcohol, and when the vehicle was searched, an open container was found in the center console cup holder, the statement said. There was alcohol “sprayed all over the van, and was on the driver’s sweatshirt due to the crash,” the statement said. After the driver was checked out by medical staff, he requested that he be transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

A preliminary blood test showed negative for alcohol; a urine test showed positive for methamphetamine. The driver said that this will possibly be his third DUI, the statement said.

White was transported to Juab County Jail, where he’s being held without bail.