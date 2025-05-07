Man indicted for alleged theft, assault of motorcyclists who unknowingly crossed into Indian Country

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 7, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a 50-year-old man after he allegedly zip-tied, kidnapped, and assaulted two motorcyclists who were riding their bikes in Tooele County when they unknowingly crossed onto the Skull Valley Indian Reservation.

Russell Allen was charged on April 28 of this year. According to court documents, on April 26,Allen and another person allegedly assaulted the victims and told them they were trespassing on Indian land. The victims were allegedly ordered to the ground facedown, zip-tied, kicked and threatened with a knife. Allen and the other person allegedly took the victims’ belongings, including their motorcycles, purportedly as an impound for trespassing.

“Law enforcement later recovered the motorcycles in a maintenance shed on Skull Valley Indian Reservation Road,” says a news release issued by the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Utah.

“However, a search warrant later showed that many of the stolen items (camera equipment, cash, gift cards, wallets, and cell phones) were not recovered.

“The victims were then transported in a truck traveling at an estimated 100 mph to a remote desert area. The victims were then released without any of their property and had to walk over 10 miles for help from the Dugway gate guards in a hike believed to have taken six or seven hours.”

Allen is charged with kidnapping, assault, and theft while within Indian Country. His initial appearance on the indictment was today before a U.S. Magistrate Judge at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City.

Acting United States Attorney Felice John Viti for the District of Utah made the announcement. The case is being investigated by the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force. Assistant United States Attorney Sam Pead of the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah is prosecuting the case.