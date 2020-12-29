Man injured by moving train while allegedly trespassing in Union Pacific Provo Yard

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was injured Monday night while trespassing in Union Pacific’s Provo Yard, according to a news release from a UP spokesman.

The incident occurred at about 8:08 p.m. as the man was attempting to climb through a moving train, said Tim McMahan, media contact for UP Corporate Relations.

Provo Police and EMS responded to the scene.

“The trespasser was transported via ambulance to Utah Valley Regional Hospital with injuries to his foot,” McMahan said in the news release.

No information was available regarding the man’s age or the severity of his injuries.