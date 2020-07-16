Man injured in chemical explosion at BYU’s Clyde Building

PROVO, Utah, July 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo Fire and Rescue responded to Brigham Young University on Wednesday afternoon after a chemical explosion was reported at the Clyde Building.

“The explosion was contained within the lab,” an agency Facebook post says.

According to reports, a student was conducting an experiment with hydrochloric acid in a contained area at about 4 p.m. when an unexpected reaction occurred.

“One male was decontaminated and transported alert and oriented with chemical injuries to Utah Valley Hospital.”

