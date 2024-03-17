Man jailed after alleged armed burglary, assaults targeting business associate in Clinton

CLINTON, Utah, March 17, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 44-year-old man has been booked into the Davis County jail after Clinton City Police arrested him on multiple felony charges.

Officers were dispatched late Saturday morning on a possible aggravated assault in progress. The incident involved Justin Reece King and a business associate who were having “possible financial disputes,” King’s arrest documents say.

A juvenile was inside the residence with the targeted adult at the time of the dispute, and another juvenile arrived with King.

A home surveillance system captured clips “in 10 second increments, with caps between each clip,” King’s affidavit says. Police reviewed the recording, and found images of King on the porch with “a young juvenile, with what appears to be two semi automatic pistols in Justin’s right hand.”

The audio recording captured the child with King saying “something about the gun,” and King saying “I’m going to shoot them to death,” his affidavit says.

King can be seen attempting to open the residence door, then kicking it with his right foot, the statement says. The adult inside the house can be heard “pleading with Justine to stop and audibly sounded to be extremely scared.”

The affidavit, filed by an officer of the Clinton City Police, says King was apprehended at his home, and found with one firearm, four magazines and a knife. The front door of the victim’s residence had visible damage, the statement says.

King was booked for investigation of:

Aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony

Two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor

Two counts of violent offence committed in presence of a child, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal mischief with loss of less than $500, a class B misdemeanor

King was ordered held without bail. As of Sunday afternoon, he remained incarcerated.