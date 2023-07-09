Man jailed after alleged arson, burglary in Davis County

WOODS CROSS, Utah, July 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was booked into the Davis County Jail Friday after he allegedly broke into the residence of someone with whom he had a previous relationship, and he reportedly set fire to a truck.

Travis Ricky Jensen, 35, was charged on suspicion off:

Burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony

Arson, property of another, damages greater than $5,000, a second-degree felony

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Jensen broke down the victim’s door to gain entry, say charging documents filed by an officer of the Woods Cross Police Department.

“Travis is clearly intoxicated with glassy eyes, and slurred speech,” his affidavit says.

“Travis then set a truck on fire, saying ‘Let it burn.’ Travis then sat on the porch of the residence rolling tobacco.”

Officers arrived and detained Jensen, who responded by “saying he did not do anything. Travis refused to answer any questions. Travis has a history of intoxication but refused a portable breath test upon arriving at the jail.”

Jensen was ordered held without bail.