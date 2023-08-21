Man jailed after alleged attack at library in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old man was booked into the Salt Lake County jail Sunday after he allegedly fought with people at a public library.

Rioricco Galvan was arrested at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to his affidavit.

Court documents say Galvan “used an approximate 12-inch-long pair of pliers as a knife, stabbing towards a victim resulting in bodily injury. (Galvan) threw rocks at three different victims. (He) was fighting at a public library, causing public alarm and disturbance.”

Documents, filed by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department, also say Galvan kicked an officer while being escorted into the jail, and he bit an officer while being placed into the intake area.

The affidavit noted Galvan was convicted of felony assaults in 2015 and 2017, “making him a category one restricted person.”

Galvan was booked into jail for investigation of:

Assault on a police officer causing death or injury, a second-degree felony

Three counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a class B misdemeanor

Assault by a prisoner, a class B misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct fighting/violent, tumultuous behavior, an infraction

Galvan was ordered held without bail.