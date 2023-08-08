Man jailed after allegedly smashing windshields outside Ogden bars, exposing self

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who admitted he had been drinking at Ogden 25th Street bars Saturday was arrested by Ogden City police after allegedly breaking two car windshields and exposing himself after one victim’s boyfriend told him to stop.

Police arrived near the intersection of 25th Street and Grant Avenue just before midnight Saturday.

“I made contact with one of my victims, stating as her and her family were leaving dinner on 25th street, they could hear a lot of yelling and screaming going on,” says an arrest document field for Korbin James Searle, 22.

“As they approached their vehicle, they observed Korbin actively hitting the windshield of their vehicle, causing the windshield to crack. The victim’s boyfriend began yelling at Korbin telling him to stop.”

The affidavit says Searle responded by opening the front of his pants, exposing himself to the whole family, and suggesting an inappropriate action. He then ran down the street, the OCPD statement says.

The officer taking the report then noticed a second vehicle nearby with a damaged windshield. The owners later appeared, and stated the windshield had not been damaged when they parked it.

Searle was located and told police “he could not remember what had happened. Korbin did admit to being at the bars on 25th Street and drinking alcohol along with his girlfriend who confirmed the same and also stated that they had a lot to drink to the point of being unsafe to drive,” his arrest documents say. “Korbin was slurring his (speech) and had red blood shot eyes at the time I was speaking with him.”

Early Sunday morning, Searle was booked into the Weber County jail for investigation of:

Lewdness by a sex offender, a third-degree felony

Two counts of property damage/destruction with loss of $500 to $1,400, a class A misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Searle was ordered to be held without bail at the Weber County jail.