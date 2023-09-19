Man jailed after allegedly stabbing woman

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed a woman.

Salt Lake City Police officers responded at 12:11 a.m. Tuesday to the area of 200 S. Rio Grande.

“The victim, a 58-year-old woman, and 23-year-old Awate Oliver got in a fight and stabbed each other,” says a statement provided by the SLCPD to Gephardt Daily.

An arrest document for Oliver added a few more details:

Oliver “was witnessed attacking the victim with a knife causing bodily injury with a dangerous weapon,” it says.

“The victim had several stab wounds and the suspect was found with dried blood on them along with a single stab wound to the leg, which is consistent with someone defending themselves. For this reason, I found it probable to charge (Oliver) with aggravated assault.”

Paramedics transported the victim and Oliver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the police statement to Daily says.

“Once medically cleared, officers booked Oliver in the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on a charge of aggravated assault. Additional charges are being considered.”

Oliver was ordered held without bail.