Man jailed after allegedly stealing pickaxe, destroying fence at Ogden residence

OGDEN, Utah, May 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 36-year-old man was arrested early Saturday after he allegedly broke into a shed and used a pickaxe he found there to damage the homeowner’s vinyl fencing.

Ogden City police were notified at about 2 a.m. and responded to the residence.

“I was dispatched to a suspicious person,” says a probable cause statement filed in the arrest of 36-year-old Malcolm Golding. “It was reported that a male was standing outside the complainants home yelling and punching the air. While officers were en-route, the arrestee (Malcolm Golding) had made his way into the complainants backyard through the fence door on the side of the house.

“Malcolm then entered into the complainants shed where he took a pickaxe and Home Depot bucket from the shed. Malcolm, continuing to yell at no one, started swinging the pickaxe into the vinyl fencing surrounding the rear of the property. Malcolm destroyed multiple slats of the vinyl fencing, including three full length slats. As officers arrived on scene, Malcolm went through the giant hole in the slats exiting the yard and onto the sidewalk bordering Washington Boulevard.”

OCPD officers contacted Golding on the sidewalk as he was still holding the pickaxe, the statement continues.

“Multiple commands were given to Malcolm to drop the pickaxe and initially Malcolm refused, stating he was worried about another man, who was not there, holding a gun up to him. Eventually Malcolm put the pickaxe down and officers approached to place Malcolm into handcuffs for safety to conduct the investigation.

“As officers grabbed ahold of Malcolm’s arms, he began stiffening his arms and attempting to turn on officers, stating he was not going to go into handcuffs and that we would have to shoot or Tase him. Officers were able to get Malcolm into handcuffs after a brief struggle with Malcolm as he resisted. I spoke with the property owner that stated he is supportive of charges for the criminal mischief due to the damages to his fence and the burglary for Malcolm attempting to steal his pickaxe and bucket from the shed located on his property.”

Golding was charged on suspicion of:

Burglary, a third-degree felony

Criminal mischief, loss of $1,500 to $4,999, a third-degree felony

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal trespass, intend annoy/injury/crime/fear, a class B misdemeanor

Golding was ordered to be held without bail in the Weber County jail.