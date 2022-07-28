Man jailed after threatening woman with crossbow and knife, police say

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, July 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 30-year-old man is facing serious felony charges after he allegedly held a woman against her will and threatened to kill her if she did not give in to his demands for sex.

Zachariah David Martindale was arrested Tuesday morning and has been charged with: Aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated sexual assault, all first-degree felonies; and aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

Martindale was already on probation for aggravated burglary when he committed the alleged offenses, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake County by an officer of the Taylorsville Police Department.

Officers made contact with the adult female victim at 1 a.m. Tuesday. She told them she met Martindale online and met with him that morning at his home, the statement says.

Martindale demanded sex, the document states, and when the victim refused, he “pointed a crossbow at the victim and told her he would kill her and bury her in his backyard if she did not submit.”

The victim still refused, so Martindale then demanded cash from her, and she gave him $250, according to the statement.

She then ran from the home, and Martindale “tackled the victim in the driveway and threatened her with a knife. The victim fought back and escaped again.”

Martindale was subsequently arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County jail, where he is being held without bail.