Man jailed after voyeuristic recordings found in his former Clearfield residence by current homeowner

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The former owner of a Clearfield residence has been jailed after the current owner found a hidden SD card containing recordings of people partially unclothed as they used the bathroom at the home.

A 44-year-old suspect was booked into the Davis County jail Thursday on suspicion of:

Three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony

Four counts of voyeurism committed against a child under 14 years, a third-degree felony

Voyeurism, a class B misdemeanor

Small boxes containing two cameras and the SD card were discovered hidden in ductwork in July of this year while the current homeowner was working on wiring in the house, the police statement says. The homeowner viewed the contents of the SD card, then took the card to Clearfield City Police.

“A Clearfield Police Department Detective began to look at the content from the SD card,” says the probable cause statement filed in the case.

“The detective found that content included video of (the suspect) who is seen in the footage setting up a camera up in the bathroom of his home.”

A judge ordered the suspect held without bail.

Gephardt Daily is not releasing the suspect’s name to protect the identify of his alleged victims.